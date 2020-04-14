News
Tuesday
April 14
News
Tuesday
April 14
Artsakh President reaffirms his view on criminal case against Armenia ex-President Kocharyan
Artsakh President reaffirms his view on criminal case against Armenia ex-President Kocharyan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


Incumbent President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Bako Sahakyan reaffirmed his opinion on the criminal case against Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan. Speaking to reporters, Sahakyan said that his view on the matter has not changed and the latest comment will not change it either.

"I think we should all take into account the peculiarities of the process and create more favorable conditions for its logical completion," the Artsakh president said. "I am more than sure that there are preconditions for that. It also depends on our clear-headed approach. I have already expressed my viewpoint."

Earlier, the President of Artsakh, together with former President Arkadi Ghukasyan, had submitted a letter of guarantee to the court to release Robert Kocharyan from custody.

At the request of journalists, commenting on the opinion expressed by the head of former President Kocharyan's office Viktor Soghomonyan that the illegal arrest of the former president will have a negative impact on Armenian-Russian relations, Bako Sahakyan noted that the Armenian and Russian peoples are linked with friendly and fraternal relations. "I am confident that they will continue, especially during this difficult time for all of us," he added. "I think the people in charge will do everything to deepen the friendship and make it more effective; I'm sure it will be so."
