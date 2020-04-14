RyanAir: Limited flight scheduled extended

Limited flight scheduled has been extended, RyanAir airlines’ press service reported.

“We are working with EU Governments to try to keep some minimum flight links open for emergency reasons, even though the passenger loads on these flights is very low. We are today (Tue 14 Apr) extending this limited schedule by a week to Thurs 23 Apr. Ryanair is operating these flights daily or weekly.”

According to the statement, their aircrafts are being disinfected daily.

“All the aircraft are disinfected daily. With low loads, social distancing is being optimised on-board and we ask all passengers to cooperate fully with our crews who are doing their best in difficult times to maintain vital links to/from Ireland and to/from the UK to facilitate our passengers and their families to deal with emergencies that may require urgent travel over the coming days and weeks.”

“At this time, we don’t know how long the lockdown will last. We fully support the action taken by EU Governments and we are ready to return flying when COVID-19 is defeated, which will hopefully be sooner rather than later.

Until then let’s all take care of ourselves, each other, our families and our communities.”