News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
USD
485.52
EUR
531.3
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.52
EUR
531.3
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
RyanAir: Limited flight scheduled extended
RyanAir: Limited flight scheduled extended
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

Limited flight scheduled has been extended, RyanAir airlines’ press service reported

“We are working with EU Governments to try to keep some minimum flight links open for emergency reasons, even though the passenger loads on these flights is very low. We are today (Tue 14 Apr) extending this limited schedule by a week to Thurs 23 Apr. Ryanair is operating these flights daily or weekly.”

According to the statement, their aircrafts are being disinfected daily.

“All the aircraft are disinfected daily. With low loads, social distancing is being optimised on-board and we ask all passengers to cooperate fully with our crews who are doing their best in difficult times to maintain vital links to/from Ireland and to/from the UK to facilitate our passengers and their families to deal with emergencies that may require urgent travel over the coming days and weeks.”

“At this time, we don’t know how long the lockdown will last. We fully support the action taken by EU Governments and we are ready to return flying when COVID-19 is defeated, which will hopefully be sooner rather than later.

Until then let’s all take care of ourselves, each other, our families and our communities.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Embassy: Georgian government launches Armenian version of website created for combating coronavirus
The Embassy of Armenia in Georgia has reported that...
 Poland to begin easing coronavirus curbs
As of Tuesday, Poland had reported 7,049 confirmed cases...
 30-year-old Armenian dies in Moscow, parents test positive for COVID-19
On April 12, a 30-year-old Armenian man died in...
 Armenia Embassy in Georgia calls on Armenian truck drivers to follow rules
Those who violate the procedure will be fined in...
 Armenian minister presents procedure for applying for 9th social support measure
Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Zaruhi Batoyan has presented...
 Iran Parliament Speaker recovers from COVID-19
The Iranian Parliament has started its open session...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos