Dollar continues “descent” in Armenia
Dollar continues “descent” in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 485.52/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by AMD 1.01 from Monday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 531.30 (down by AMD 0.72), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 609.28 (up by AMD 0.92), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.61 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 236.88, AMD 26,234.66 and AMD 11,473.22, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
