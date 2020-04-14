Proceedings against 16 servicemen under case of disobedience in Armenia's Meghri terminated

Criminal prosecution against 16 servicemen under the case of disobedience at the military unit in Meghri has been discontinued, and the proceedings have been terminated, as reported the news service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.
In March 2019, nearly 200 soldiers left the premises of their military unit and didn’t follow the instructions of officers. Some soldiers tried to violate the military regulation by wearing other clothes that the officers hadn’t allowed. Only after the calls of the commander and the officers of the Military Police did they return to the military unit.
A criminal case has been forwarded to court under the case of mass disorder at a military unit, and four compulsory fixed-term servicemen and a deputy colonel are charged.