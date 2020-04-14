News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 15
USD
485.52
EUR
531.3
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.52
EUR
531.3
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Proceedings against 16 servicemen under case of disobedience in Armenia's Meghri terminated
Proceedings against 16 servicemen under case of disobedience in Armenia's Meghri terminated
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Criminal prosecution against 16 servicemen under the case of disobedience at the military unit in Meghri has been discontinued, and the proceedings have been terminated, as reported the news service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

In March 2019, nearly 200 soldiers left the premises of their military unit and didn’t follow the instructions of officers. Some soldiers tried to violate the military regulation by wearing other clothes that the officers hadn’t allowed. Only after the calls of the commander and the officers of the Military Police did they return to the military unit.

A criminal case has been forwarded to court under the case of mass disorder at a military unit, and four compulsory fixed-term servicemen and a deputy colonel are charged.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Military Police sums up results of recent preventive measures
The results of the operative and preventive measures taken at...
 Armenia MOD: Resignations called for improving situation in army
Resignations and personnel changes are called for improving...
 Armenia MOD: Several hundred unauthorized smartphones found in army in past 2 days
And in the Military Police…
 Armenia official: Army dismissals were just one of conclusions
Much more serious work is being done…
 Armenia MOD: Not all soldiers who died were victims of unfortunate incidents
Some of these servicemen had died from illness…
 Armenian defense minister’s deputy head on deaths in army: New circumstances revealed
“Work is underway, criminal cases are being examined…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos