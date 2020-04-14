Poland to begin easing coronavirus curbs

Poland will gradually lift lockdown measures imposed to contain the new coronavirus from Sunday, the government said on Tuesday as the nation prepares for a presidential election on May 10, reports Reuters.
The ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party has said it wants to ease the economic pain from the pandemic, with restrictions on public life costing Poland some 10 billion zlotys ($2.42 billion) every day or two.
As of Tuesday, Poland had reported 7,049 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and 251 deaths, much fewer than other nations in Europe, though testing rates in Poland have also been low.
Last week, authorities extended school closures until April 26 and restrictions on businesses until April 19. Limits on air and rail transport have also been extended and Poland’s borders will remain closed until May 3.