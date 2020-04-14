News
Tuesday
April 14
News
Armenian MP: Georgia gave sharp response to Karabakh elections
Armenian MP: Georgia gave sharp response to Karabakh elections
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Georgia
Theme: Politics

After the presidential and parliamentary elections held in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) on March 31, the people of Artsakh reinforced their right to live freely once again. This is what deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly Shirak Torosyan said during the hour of announcements in parliament today. The presidential runoff is taking place today.

“The elections served as evidence of the fact that citizens of Artsakh have the opportunity to elect their president independently and live in safety,” Torosyan stated, adding that the evaluations of international observers’ were rather positive.

“Many countries positively assessed the elections, but Georgia gave a very sharp response and declared that it doesn’t recognize the elections held in Artsakh. After the velvet revolution that took place in Armenia, Armenia raised the relations with Georgia to a new level. In addition, Armenia found the strength and expressed its position on the elections in Abkhazia. I hope our Georgian colleagues find the strength and be moderate with regard to the elections,” Torosyan concluded.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
