Georgian government decides to extend state of emergency until May 10

The Georgian government has decided to extend the state of emergency until May 10, said Georgian PM Giorgi Gakharia.
The PM noted that today it is impossible to make an accurate forecast when the spread of the virus reaches its maximum, NewsGeorgia reported.
The Georgian government appealed to the president to extend the state of emergency until May 10.
“We urge the president to appeal to parliament in the coming days to extend the state of emergency until May 10. These are the steps that must be taken immediately to move to a new stage in slowing down the spread of the virus,” he noted.