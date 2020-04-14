News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
USD
485.52
EUR
531.3
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.52
EUR
531.3
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Georgian government decides to extend state of emergency until May 10
Georgian government decides to extend state of emergency until May 10
Region:Georgia
Theme: Society

The Georgian government has decided to extend the state of emergency until May 10, said Georgian PM Giorgi Gakharia.

The PM noted that today it is impossible to make an accurate forecast when the spread of the virus reaches its maximum, NewsGeorgia reported. 

The Georgian government appealed to the president to extend the state of emergency until May 10.

“We urge the president to appeal to parliament in the coming days to extend the state of emergency until May 10. These are the steps that must be taken immediately to move to a new stage in slowing down the spread of the virus,” he noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Embassy: Georgian government launches Armenian version of website created for combating coronavirus
The Embassy of Armenia in Georgia has reported that...
 Poland to begin easing coronavirus curbs
As of Tuesday, Poland had reported 7,049 confirmed cases...
 30-year-old Armenian dies in Moscow, parents test positive for COVID-19
On April 12, a 30-year-old Armenian man died in...
 Armenia Embassy in Georgia calls on Armenian truck drivers to follow rules
Those who violate the procedure will be fined in...
 Armenian minister presents procedure for applying for 9th social support measure
Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Zaruhi Batoyan has presented...
 Iran Parliament Speaker recovers from COVID-19
The Iranian Parliament has started its open session...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos