Tuesday
April 14
Tuesday
April 14
Armenia FM has phone call with Spanish counterpart
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan today had a phone call with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain Arancha Gonzalez Laya, as reported the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

The foreign ministers thoroughly exchanged views on the actions that the countries are taking to combat the novel coronavirus. On behalf of the Armenian government, Mnatsakanyan expressed his condolences to Arancha Gonzalez Laya on the deaths that Spain has recorded and wished the people of Spain solidarity in order to overcome the virus quickly.

The Armenian foreign minister also expressed his gratitude to the Spanish government for the generosity towards the Armenian community and addressing the issues facing the community due to the pandemic.

The parties attached importance to international cooperation to combat the novel coronavirus and, in the context of the bilateral agenda, underlined their willingness to strengthen and further enhance the cooperation between Spain and Armenia in various sectors.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
