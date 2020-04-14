During the show “Facebook press conference” broadcast live on Azatutyun TV today, Minister of Health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan said he believes the “Don’t Stay Home” advertisement featuring celebrities was a success as he touched upon a Facebook user’s comment that the advertisement wasn’t a success and was more like anti-propaganda.
“All the comments I have heard show that everyone understood the meaning of the advertisement and there was nobody who hadn’t understood it. Thus, it was a success,” the minister stated.