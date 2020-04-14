News
Tuesday
April 14
Armenia health minister on "Don't Stay Home" advertisement
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


During the show “Facebook press conference” broadcast live on Azatutyun TV today, Minister of Health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan said he believes the “Don’t Stay Home” advertisement featuring celebrities was a success as he touched upon a Facebook user’s comment that the advertisement wasn’t a success and was more like anti-propaganda.

“All the comments I have heard show that everyone understood the meaning of the advertisement and there was nobody who hadn’t understood it. Thus, it was a success,” the minister stated.
This text available in   Հայերեն
