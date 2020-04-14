Karabakh presidential runoff is over

The presidential runoff ended in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) at 8 pm, and the 281 polling stations in Artsakh and the one polling station in Yerevan (Armenia) have been closed.
Based on the data provided by the Police of the Republic of Artsakh, 103,637 voters are entitled to vote.
The two candidates who garnered the most votes during the first round of the presidential elections on March 31 were running in today’s runoff.
Over 450 local and international observers and 130 mass media representatives observed and provided coverage of the elections.
The candidates are Arayik Harutyunyan, who garnered 49.26% of the votes in the first round, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilyan, who garnered 26.4% and made it to the second round.