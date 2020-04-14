Armenia State Revenue Committee ex-chairman's nephew to be under arrest for 2 more months

Karen Khachatryan, nephew of ex-chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia and ex-finance minister Gagik Khachatryan, will be under arrest for another two months. This is stated in the statement issued by the Khachatryans’ attorneys.
Karen Khachatryan used to hold the position of head of Internal Security Department of the State Revenue Committee and is charged with squander in particularly large amounts.
His paternal uncle, ex-chairman of the State Revenue Committee and ex-finance minister Gagik Khachatryan is also charged under the same criminal case, and the court is currently considering the petition for arrest pre-trial measure.