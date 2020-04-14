News
US ambassador to Armenia thanks all essential workers who go to work during COVID-19 pandemic.
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

The US ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy and the staff of the US Embassy thanked all the essential workers who have continued to go to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video-appeal has been shared on the Facebook page of the US embassy in Armenia.

“On behalf of the US embassy in Yerevan, I want to thank the doctors, nurses, police officers, reporters, grocery store workers, and everyone else who is working to keep all of us safe, healthy, and well-informed during the COVID-19 pandemic,” she noted adding “thank you” in Armenian.
