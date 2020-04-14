News
Armenia Supreme Judicial Council addresses Prosecutor General's Office
Armenia Supreme Judicial Council addresses Prosecutor General's Office
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia has issued the following statement:

“The Supreme Judicial Court, examining several articles and videos related to Judge Anna Danibekyan and published in certain presses and posted on the Internet, particularly the videos “Anna Danibekyan underwent government-funded nose surgery” released by Hayeli Club on April 9 and the video “ “To put it shortly” with Sevak Hakobyan” aired on Fifth Channel TV on April 13, states that, in those videos, the speakers have not only made statements that are unacceptable from the perspective of morality, which itself is condemnable, but have also released information protected by law (information containing medical secret and related to personal life), and in regard to this, the Supreme Judicial Council draws the attention of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia to give a criminal-legal evaluation of those statements and information as prescribed by law.
This text available in   Հայերեն
