News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
USD
485.52
EUR
531.3
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.52
EUR
531.3
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia Ambassador: Dutch Court upheld its role as true guarantor of tolerance and rule of law
Armenia Ambassador: Dutch Court upheld its role as true guarantor of tolerance and rule of law
Region:World News, Armenia, Diaspora
Theme: Politics, Society

With its judgment, the Supreme Court of the Netherlands today confirmed the judgments of lower instances to condemn the president of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Cultural Association for advocating national discrimination and making calls for violence. This is stated on the Facebook page of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to the Kingdom of the Netherlands Tigran Balayan, who added the following:

“During the protest against the Armenian Genocide memorial in Almelo in 2014, Ilahn Askin declared that “Karabakh will become the grave of the Armenians”.

This judgment is a result of the dedicated fight of Dutch-Armenians against manifestations of racism.

The Dutch Court upheld its role as a true guarantor of tolerance and rule of law.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos