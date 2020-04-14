Armenia Ambassador: Dutch Court upheld its role as true guarantor of tolerance and rule of law

With its judgment, the Supreme Court of the Netherlands today confirmed the judgments of lower instances to condemn the president of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Cultural Association for advocating national discrimination and making calls for violence. This is stated on the Facebook page of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to the Kingdom of the Netherlands Tigran Balayan, who added the following:
“During the protest against the Armenian Genocide memorial in Almelo in 2014, Ilahn Askin declared that “Karabakh will become the grave of the Armenians”.
This judgment is a result of the dedicated fight of Dutch-Armenians against manifestations of racism.
The Dutch Court upheld its role as a true guarantor of tolerance and rule of law.”