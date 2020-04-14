News
Armenian minister presents procedure for applying for 9th social support measure
Armenian minister presents procedure for applying for 9th social support measure
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Zaruhi Batoyan has presented the application for applying for social support and has urged beneficiaries to fill out the application correctly.

The procedure is as follows:

1. All fields need to be filled.

2. After entering data on each page, be sure that you have filled the fields correctly and then move on to the next page. You can’t re-edit after entering the information.

3. If you have successfully entered the information, wait for a response to your application.

4. You will receive an e-mail with a response to your application within 2-3 days,” Zaruhi Batoyan wrote.

The minister also stated the cases in which an application for the ninth social support measure is rejected.

“An application is rejected, if:

1. you are a registered employee

2. you are an individual entrepreneur

3. the family receives benefits

4. you are not record-registered in the State Population Register.”
