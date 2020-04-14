Artsakh war freedom fighter dies aged 79

Armenpress reports that Razmik Muradyan, a dedicated freedom fighter during the war for the liberation of Artsakh, died this morning at the age of 79, citing Armenia News Network and Armenia Social-Cultural Center of Athens.
“Razmik, who was originally from Shatakh (Western Armenia), dedicated himself to the task of fighting with the newly formed detachments for liberation of Artsakh and later to secure the rear of the Army of the Republic of Armenia during the years of active battles for the liberation of Artsakh (1988-93). His second home was a perfect military center in Ashtarak, a place for designing handmade weapons and a place where Sparapet (Commander-in-Chief) Vazgen Sargsyan and other organizers would meet. Razmik, who had subtle feelings, proved with his life how a painter can serve his homeland with dedication at a moment of catastrophe,” the press release reads.