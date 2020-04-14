Mayor holds meeting to discuss implementation of Old Yerevan Project

Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan posted the following on his Facebook page:
“I discussed issues related to implementation of the Old Yerevan Project during a working consultation with Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan and the administration of the Urban Development State Committee. I believe the area in central Yerevan that has served as a construction site for many years must be improved and exploited as soon as possible. Today we discussed a number of issues related to processing of the complete package of the project and its approval in the future.”
Marutyan also posted photos of his meeting.