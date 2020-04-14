News
Armenia Embassy in Georgia calls on Armenian truck drivers to follow rules
Armenia Embassy in Georgia calls on Armenian truck drivers to follow rules
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Economics, Society

Due to the restrictions set to combat the novel coronavirus in Georgia, the Embassy of Armenia in Georgia calls on truck drivers not to gather with more than three people in the territory of Georgia (cases have been recorded in the lines of truck drivers); enter Georgia with only one driver (if there is a second person in the truck, he or she is told to step out, and the truck driver continues the route); not to step out of the truck between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. and not to step out of the car at any hour in the territory of Marneuli region (there is a daily curfew in Georgia from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., and Marneuli region is in a strict lockdown).

Those who violate the procedure will be fined in the amount of GEL 3,000 by the patrol officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia.

Certain driver citizens of Armenia have already violated the mentioned procedure and been fined, and the Embassy of Armenia is currently providing legal aid to those citizens in order to annul the fines or mitigate the penalties.
This text available in   Հայերեն
