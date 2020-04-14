Armenia Embassy: Georgian government launches Armenian version of website created for combating coronavirus

Armenia Securities Exchange (AMX) sums up first quarter

Armenia President congratulates Arayik Harutyunyan on being elected Karabakh President

Poland to begin easing coronavirus curbs

Karabakh presidential candidate addresses people after elections

Karabakh presidential candidate's spokesperson presents preliminary results

30-year-old Armenian dies in Moscow, parents test positive for COVID-19

Armenia Embassy in Georgia calls on Armenian truck drivers to follow rules

Armenia PM's wife posts video of daughters trying to dance flamenco

9-year-old Yerevan boy makes and sells 3D mobile phone stands

Mayor holds meeting to discuss implementation of Old Yerevan Project

Armenian minister presents procedure for applying for 9th social support measure

Artsakh war freedom fighter dies aged 79

Armenian ex-army general Manvel Grigoryan at home, still in extremely critical condition

Iran Parliament Speaker recovers from COVID-19

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council addresses Prosecutor General's Office

Armenia Ambassador: Dutch Court upheld its role as true guarantor of tolerance and rule of law

Karabakh presidential runoff election: Voter turnout 44.9% as of 8 pm

Armenia PM convenes consultation to sum up results of social support measures

Armenia State Revenue Committee ex-chairman's nephew to be under arrest for 2 more months

Four-Day Artsakh War deceased soldier's brother born

US ambassador to Armenia thanks all essential workers who go to work during COVID-19 pandemic.

Armenia health minister on "Don't Stay Home" advertisement

Armenian MP: Georgia gave sharp response to Karabakh elections

Karabakh presidential runoff is over

Armenia FM has phone call with Spanish counterpart

Armenia canceled 215 flights in March 2020

2nd round of Artsakh presidential elections held, Armenia has 16 COVID-19 deaths, 14.04.20 digest

Australian PM slams WHO for supporting wet markets in China

Armenian health minister: There is no guarantee that there will be no new outbreak in fall

Georgian government decides to extend state of emergency until May 10

Commandant of emergency in Artsakh adopts new decision on restricting movement

Armenia PM: 280,000 subscribers will benefit from program for reimbursement of part of utility bills

Karabakh State Minister: There is opportunity to grant credit leave

Over 959 million transferred to account for overcoming COVID-19 in Armenia

Catholicos of All Armenians։ We consider it important to change the preventive measure against ex-president

Karabakh presidential runoff election: Voter turnout 37.5% as of 5pm

Armenia Civil Aviation Committee chair: I didn't know about the letter from Europe

IMF: GDP growth in Armenia will drop 1.5%

Armenia Civil Aviation Committee chair on cooperation with PM's ex-adviser

Artsakh President reaffirms his view on criminal case against Armenia ex-President Kocharyan

IMF: Global economy faces worst recession since the Great Depression

Karabakh President ready to answer questions about Four-Day Artsakh War

Armenia Market Surveillance Inspection Body inspects 20 alcogel-producing companies

Dollar continues “descent” in Armenia

Karabakh President wishes his successor is responsible

Government approves 12th measure to neutralize COVID-19 economic consequences in Armenia

Policemen stabbed in Gyumri are in stable condition

RyanAir: Limited flight scheduled extended

Putin asks Lukashenko to inform CIS presidents about results of COVID-19 summit

2 police officers stabbed in Gyumri (PHOTOS)

Kyrgyzstan President signs decree to extend state of emergency until April 30

TASS: UN Special Rapporteur warns about civil liberties violations during pandemic

Armenian official: List of pregnant women receiving social support has been expanded

What is happening at Armenia Civil Aviation Committee, and why?

Armenia Civil Aviation Committee Chair says she'll return when baby is a couple of months old

Powers of Armenia Science Committee general secretary terminated

What anti-crisis measures is Artsakh taking?

Oldest woman in Artsakh participates in elections

Karabakh presidential runoff election: Voter turnout 28.4% as of 2pm

Karabakh State Minister: Government considering setting restrictions on movement of citizens

NBC News: Los Angeles mayor announces financial support for low-income people

Armenia courts to be allowed to deny motions to use arrest as precautionary measure

Vrej Agajanian selected as Glendale mayor

Putin proposes to consider zeroing customs duties on goods required for fight against COVID-19 within EEU

Russian president declares need for extraordinary measures to combat COVID-19 pandemic

Lavrov: Russia will not ask EU to lift sanctions amid COVID-19 pandemic

Armenian PM says COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge for Eurasian Union

Armenia government makes changes to law package criminalizing hate speech

Armenia public transport drivers protesting

AP: New Zealand’s PM says the worst COVID-19 period is over

Commandant: Opportunity will be created to conduct COVID-19 tests in Karabakh

AP: Founder of Turkish nationalist party dies of COVID-19

EEU leaders’ meeting underway via videoconference

Artsakh state minister: We have 3 coronavirus sources 2 of which are under complete control

Jackie Speier backs reprogramming US aid package to help Armenia fight COVID-19

Belarus completes ratification process of EU agreements on visa facilitation and readmission

Artsakh State Minister: We will act in accordance with the situation

Karabakh presidential runoff election: Voter turnout 15.2% as of 11am

Fire breaks out at Russian military base in Gyumri

3 of 6 persons confirmed in Artsakh with COVID-19 are in satisfactory condition

Premier: No conviction yet that coronavirus peak in Armenia is behind

Politico: US Senate launches investigation into COVID-19 causes

Armenia health ministry: Monday’s coronavirus casualties were 65 and 82 years old

COVID-19 death toll reaches 16 in Armenia

Armenia PM: 28 news cases of coronavirus registered in one day, 2 more people died

Last guardian of Armenian church in Dhaka dies

CNN: Nicaraguan president hasn't been seen in a month

Special, urgent cases for entering Artsakh are specified

Armenia National Assembly kicks off regular 4-day sessions

Reuters: Governors of 10 US states come together to coordinate gradual economic recovery

Ex-President Kocharyan’s office: His illegal detention is of paramount importance to Armenian-Russian relations

Newspaper: Armenia legislature to elect new Central Bank chief

Newspaper: "Roles" are divided at Armenia parliament April 2016 war inquiry committee

Newspaper: Armenia PM is sued

Presidential runoff underway amid emergency in Karabakh

Hetq.am: Armenia ex-police chief obliged to pay former owner of his house AMD 900,000,000

Greece PM says war against COVID-19 hasn't been won yet

Armenia Police institute administrative proceedings against newspaper

73-year-old Russia-based Armenian woman can't receive her pension due to lockdown