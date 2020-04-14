Karabakh presidential candidate's spokesperson presents preliminary results

Vahram Poghosyan, spokesperson for leader of Free Homeland Party of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) and presidential candidate Arayik Harutyunyan, posted on his Facebook page that, according to the preliminary results of the presidential runoff election, Arayik Harutyunyan has received more than 87% of the votes.
The presidential runoff election was held in Artsakh today. Based on the data provided by the Police of the Republic of Artsakh, 103,637 voters are eligible to vote, and 47,050 voters (44.9% voter turnout) participated in the elections.
The candidates are Arayik Harutyunyan, who garnered 49.26% of the votes in the first round, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilyan, who garnered 26.4% and made it to the second round.