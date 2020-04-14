News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
USD
485.52
EUR
531.3
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.52
EUR
531.3
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Karabakh presidential candidate addresses people after elections
Karabakh presidential candidate addresses people after elections
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Leader of the Free Homeland Party and presidential candidate of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Arayik Harutyunyan, who has garnered 87% of votes of the presidential elections based on non-official data, wrote the following on his Facebook page:

“Dear compatriots, I congratulate all of us on the end of the nationwide elections, and the occasion is rather weighty since we all managed to hold both rounds of the elections without turbulence amid the pandemic.

My supporters and the supporters of the other candidates probably thought these elections were predetermined and participation was not mandatory. Alongside this, we can record the transition of the Republic of Artsakh to the next level of democracy. No election is perfect, not even in much more developed countries. When our international colleagues visit our region after a while, they will be able to assess our commitment to exercise fundamental human rights and compare us with certain recognized countries.

We’re moving forward. It is our duty to build a prosperous future for our people. I wish us all success.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia President congratulates Arayik Harutyunyan on being elected Karabakh President
President Sarkissian said Arayik Harutyunyan will be assuming...
 Karabakh presidential candidate's spokesperson presents preliminary results
The presidential runoff election was held in...
 Karabakh presidential runoff election: Voter turnout 44.9% as of 8 pm
Based on the data of territorial electoral commissions, as...
 Armenian MP: Georgia gave sharp response to Karabakh elections
“The elections served as evidence of the fact that...
 Karabakh presidential runoff is over
The two candidates who garnered the most votes...
 Karabakh presidential runoff election: Voter turnout 37.5% as of 5pm
Based on the data provided by territorial electoral commissions, as...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos