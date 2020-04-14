News
Armenia President congratulates Arayik Harutyunyan on being elected Karabakh President
Armenia President congratulates Arayik Harutyunyan on being elected Karabakh President
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a phone call with President-elect of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Arayik Harutyunyan.

President Sarkissian congratulated Arayik Harutyunyan on his success in the second round of the presidential elections and on being elected to the high position of President of the Republic of Artsakh.

President Sarkissian said Arayik Harutyunyan will be assuming the office of President in a period that is very difficult for Artsakh and requires a high sense of responsibility due to the events taking place in the world and particularly the intricate geopolitical processes unfolding in our region. “Once again, the Republic of Artsakh proved that it is a well-established country with its state bodies and, most importantly, its citizens. Today, more than ever, we need to be united and consolidated,” the President of Armenia said.

Armen Sarkissian expressed confidence that Arayik Harutyunyan will be able to reinforce the atmosphere of solidarity and tolerance in Artsakh, organize and ensure the security and economic and political development of Artsakh and unite the people around common goals.
Հայերեն
