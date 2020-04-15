News
2 Brazilian governors test positive for COVID-19
2 Brazilian governors test positive for COVID-19
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Governor of Rio de Janeiro Wilson Witzel has tested positive for coronavirus, Reuters reported.

In a tweeted video, Witzel said after not feeling well in recent days he requested a test and received the positive result.

“I ask you once again to stay at home. As everyone can tell, the disease doesn’t make exceptions for anyone and the contagion is fast,” Witzel said.

According to Reuters, Para Governor Helder Barbalho said he had also tested positive after members of his staff came down with the virus. However, he had no symptoms.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
