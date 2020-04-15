News
Wednesday
April 15
News
Wednesday
April 15
Newspaper: There are "disobedient" ones among those in coronavirus isolation in Armenia
Newspaper: There are "disobedient" ones among those in coronavirus isolation in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: "Where is the personnel bank, so to speak, of the coronavirus patients kept?" we asked a government source dealing with the issue. "In the e-system of the Ministry of Health."

“(…). There are people who don't want to stay in quarantine, they can't stand the isolation—they argue, they are rude, sometimes they show inadmissible behavior, there are those who try to escape; we don't allow it. They even tried to stab one of the doctors to let them out.”

It seems that criminal liability is envisaged for such cases. "Imagine what would happen if criminal liability were imposed on those who evaded quarantine so much."

Those who do not want to be isolated make up what percentage of those who have had contact? "There are five or six people in each group."
This text available in   Հայերեն
