News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 15
USD
485.52
EUR
531.3
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.52
EUR
531.3
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Newspaper: 13% more taxes collected in Armenia than last year
Newspaper: 13% more taxes collected in Armenia than last year
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes. Zhoghovurd daily learned that the tax revenues and state duties of the RA state budget amounted to 365.5 billion drams as of April 10, 2020; it is 44.8 percent of the confirmed indicator for the first half of 2020.

At the same time, as of April 10, the tax revenues and state duties of the RA state budget exceeded the indicator for the same period of 2019 by 13.4%, or 43.2 billion drams, and the indicator for the same period of 2018 by 44.8%, or 113.1 billion drams.

It should be noted that on April 2, RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also spoke about the tax revenues of the first half of 2020 in the parliament and presented the data of that time.

At the same time, Pashinyan stressed the uncertainties caused as a result of the coronavirus, and expressed hope that we will be able to make equally effective decisions in times of crisis.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Securities Exchange (AMX) sums up first quarter
The brief information presented by the Armenia Securities Exchange in...
 Armenia Civil Aviation Committee chair: I didn't know about the letter from Europe
When I was appointed chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of...
 IMF: GDP growth in Armenia will drop 1.5%
The consumer prices in Armenia will be 0.8% in 2020, and 2.0% in 2021…
Armenia Civil Aviation Committee chair on cooperation with PM's ex-adviser
Revazian said another problem was related to...
 Armenia Market Surveillance Inspection Body inspects 20 alcogel-producing companies
Based on the results, 20 companies sell...
 Dollar continues “descent” in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also dropped in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos