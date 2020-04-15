Newspaper: 13% more taxes collected in Armenia than last year

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes. Zhoghovurd daily learned that the tax revenues and state duties of the RA state budget amounted to 365.5 billion drams as of April 10, 2020; it is 44.8 percent of the confirmed indicator for the first half of 2020.
At the same time, as of April 10, the tax revenues and state duties of the RA state budget exceeded the indicator for the same period of 2019 by 13.4%, or 43.2 billion drams, and the indicator for the same period of 2018 by 44.8%, or 113.1 billion drams.
It should be noted that on April 2, RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also spoke about the tax revenues of the first half of 2020 in the parliament and presented the data of that time.
At the same time, Pashinyan stressed the uncertainties caused as a result of the coronavirus, and expressed hope that we will be able to make equally effective decisions in times of crisis.