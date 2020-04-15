Newspaper: Candidate rushes to Yerevan after Karabakh presidential runoff election

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of Armenia writes: The Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] presidential [runoff] elections were held [Tuesday]. [Ex-PM] Arayik Harutyunyan, who received 49.26 percent of the vote in the first round, received about 88 percent of the vote in the second round, according to preliminary estimates, being elected President of the Artsakh Republic.
Let us remind that although the ballot noted the name of [the other] candidate [serving FM] Masis Mayilian, he did not even participate in the voting yesterday, earlier he called on his supporters not to participate in the elections, avoiding the spread of the coronavirus. (…) as a result of the call, he received twice as few votes, garnering about 10 percent of the vote, according to preliminary estimates.
It is noteworthy that after the elections, Arayik Harutyunyan spent the night in Artsakh, whereas Masis Mayilian is already in Yerevan where he will stay for a few days. Apparently, he needs to make some adjustments in terms of his future activities.