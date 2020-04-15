Newspaper: Armenia constitutional referendum to be held in August?

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes. We asked our source in the CC [Constitutional Court] what mode they are working in these days. "Like everyone else. We have a CC session on Tuesday, everyone will be present. We have said they may not come the rest of the days, work by distant link.
Are you preparing for the [constitutional] referendum? "If the state of emergency is extended, the procedure is clear, regardless of everything. The President of the republic must set a referendum day within three days after the end of the state of emergency.”
"(…) one thing is clear: After the extension of the state of emergency, the referendum will be held in August, at the earliest."