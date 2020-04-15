News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 15
USD
485.52
EUR
531.3
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.52
EUR
531.3
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia constitutional referendum to be held in August?
Newspaper: Armenia constitutional referendum to be held in August?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes. We asked our source in the CC [Constitutional Court] what mode they are working in these days. "Like everyone else. We have a CC session on Tuesday, everyone will be present. We have said they may not come the rest of the days, work by distant link.

Are you preparing for the [constitutional] referendum? "If the state of emergency is extended, the procedure is clear, regardless of everything. The President of the republic must set a referendum day within three days after the end of the state of emergency.”

"(…) one thing is clear: After the extension of the state of emergency, the referendum will be held in August, at the earliest."

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia parliament continues regular 4-day session
The controversial bill on confiscation of property of illegal origin is also on the agenda…
 Armenia National Assembly kicks off regular 4-day sessions
There are 29 matters on the agenda…
 Newspaper: Armenia legislature to elect new Central Bank chief
The parliament majority has submitted the candidacy of the former speaker’s son-in-law…
 Newspaper: "Roles" are divided at Armenia parliament April 2016 war inquiry committee
For the sitting with the participation of third President Serzh Sargsyan…
 Newspaper: Armenia PM is sued
The daily learned that 10 days after Pashinyan’s decision…
 Armenia parliament ex-official decides to engage in active politics
Arsen Babayan is joining the team of former director Artur Vanetsyan of the National Security Service…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos