Armenia legislature unanimously passes law amendments to Criminal Procedure Code
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – At Wednesday’s sitting of the National Assembly, the deputies unanimously passed in the second and final reading the legislative amendments made to the Criminal Procedure Code of Armenia.

However, the deputies did not pass in the second and final reading the bill on making additions to the Criminal Procedure Code, which was tabled by the majority My Step faction, and the bill on making additions to the law on keeping detained and arrested persons, which was tabled by the opposition Bright Armenia faction.
