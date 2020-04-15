News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 15
USD
486.12
EUR
531.52
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.12
EUR
531.52
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Trump halts US funding for WHO
Trump halts US funding for WHO
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump at a press conference in the White House said that Washington is halting the funding to the budget of the World Health Organization (WHO), CNBC reported.

“Today I’m instructing my administration to halt funding of the World Health Organization while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus,” Trump said at a White House press conference.

According to him, “one of the most dangerous and costly decisions from the WHO was its disastrous decision to oppose travel restrictions from China and other nations” that Trump imposed early on in the outbreak.

“Fortunately, I was not convinced and suspended travel from China saving untold numbers of lives,” he said.

On April 7, Trump said that WHO had done little to prevent the epidemic in his country and spent too much time on the situation in China. According to Pompeo, the organization did not meet the expectations.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Employee of general jurisdiction court in a Yerevan district tests positive for COVID-19
The Supreme Judicial Council also informs that it...
 Armenia PM holds discussion on organizing final and admissions exams in coronavirus situation
During the consultation, the Prime Minister assigned to...
 Armenia deputy economy minister: Public transport drivers might not be visible for government
The tools for economic assistance are for the sectors that are...
 Number of COVID-19 deaths exceeds 400 in Mexico
The total number of infected has reached 5,399…
 Armenia village outpatient clinic is closed due to coronavirus detection
Its employees have isolated themselves in their homes…
 Number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 11 thousand in India
The number of deaths increased by 38 and amounted to 377….
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos