Trump halts US funding for WHO

US President Donald Trump at a press conference in the White House said that Washington is halting the funding to the budget of the World Health Organization (WHO), CNBC reported.

“Today I’m instructing my administration to halt funding of the World Health Organization while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus,” Trump said at a White House press conference.

According to him, “one of the most dangerous and costly decisions from the WHO was its disastrous decision to oppose travel restrictions from China and other nations” that Trump imposed early on in the outbreak.

“Fortunately, I was not convinced and suspended travel from China saving untold numbers of lives,” he said.

On April 7, Trump said that WHO had done little to prevent the epidemic in his country and spent too much time on the situation in China. According to Pompeo, the organization did not meet the expectations.