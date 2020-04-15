News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 15
USD
486.12
EUR
531.52
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.12
EUR
531.52
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia parliament vice-speaker: We consider Artsakh elections to have taken place
Armenia parliament vice-speaker: We consider Artsakh elections to have taken place
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


The second round of elections was held in a calmer atmosphere, which due to the small number of candidates and the fact that National Assembly (NA) elections were also held in the first round. Armenia NA vice-speaker Alen Simonyan, head of the Armenian parliamentary observation mission in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) presidential runoff election on Tuesday, stated this Wednesday during a meeting with journalists in Stepanakert.

According to him, the call of the two candidates also had an impact this time. "One of the candidates called not to participate at all, the other candidate called on vulnerable groups to refrain from taking part in the voting; nonetheless, we had almost 45% participation,” he said. "There is a lot to do, but the numbers recorded as a result of the elections reflect the picture that the citizens of Artsakh have recorded at the polling stations.

(…) virtually all participants have accepted the election data.

We also record that we consider the elections in Artsakh to have taken place. The elections reflected the vote that the people of Artsakh carried out at the polling stations. I congratulate the citizens of Artsakh on this occasion."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan president: PACE resolutions are nothing to me but piece of paper
Aliyev has accused the Council of Europe and the PACE of all possible sins for not condemning the presidential election in Nagorno-Karabakh, Turan reported…
 3 political parties, 3 politicians issue statement, don't recognize Artsakh elections
Thus, overthrowing the mafia in...
 Artsakh FM wishes likely president-elect success
Once again, I cordially congratulate my political...
 Armenian PM congratulates Artsakh people on completing elections
“I congratulate the people of independent & democratic Artsakh on completing elections
 Arayik Harutyunyan intends to ask Armenian authorities for financial aid
He referred to the direct funds to stimulate the economy...
 Congratulatory message to Arayik Harutyunyan from Armenian ex-president Sargsyan
You are taking up your position at a very difficult time...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos