Armenia parliament vice-speaker: We consider Artsakh elections to have taken place

The second round of elections was held in a calmer atmosphere, which due to the small number of candidates and the fact that National Assembly (NA) elections were also held in the first round. Armenia NA vice-speaker Alen Simonyan, head of the Armenian parliamentary observation mission in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) presidential runoff election on Tuesday, stated this Wednesday during a meeting with journalists in Stepanakert.
According to him, the call of the two candidates also had an impact this time. "One of the candidates called not to participate at all, the other candidate called on vulnerable groups to refrain from taking part in the voting; nonetheless, we had almost 45% participation,” he said. "There is a lot to do, but the numbers recorded as a result of the elections reflect the picture that the citizens of Artsakh have recorded at the polling stations.
(…) virtually all participants have accepted the election data.
We also record that we consider the elections in Artsakh to have taken place. The elections reflected the vote that the people of Artsakh carried out at the polling stations. I congratulate the citizens of Artsakh on this occasion."