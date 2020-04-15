Pashinyan: Sincere friendship of Armenian, Yazidi peoples has developed, strengthened

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan issued a congratulatory message to the Yazidi community of Armenia on the occasion of the Yazidi New Year, Malake Taus.
"The sincere friendship of the Armenian and Yazidi peoples, overcoming the test of time, has developed and strengthened, leaving us a rich heritage based on mutual respect and solidarity," the Prime Minister's congratulatory message reads, in particular. "I believe that through joint efforts with the friendly Yazidi people, we will be able to ensure Armenia's progress and prosperity."