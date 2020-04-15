Denmark is 1st European country to open schools after introduction of restrictive measures amid pandemic

Denmark became the first European country to open schools and kindergartens since Wednesday after restrictions were introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 12, TASS reported referring to Agence France-Presse.
However, not all educational institutions were ready to work from April 15, but only 35% of institutions. The rest asked for time to adapt to sanitary standards.
All schools and kindergartens are expected to open on April 20.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Denmark has reached 4,647 people. The Danish government closed the borders for foreigners since March 14. The authorities also closed all educational institutions, and civil servants who did not perform critical tasks were sent home from March 13 to April 13 with maintaining their salary.