Trump will be 'authorizing each individual governor of each individual state to implement a reopening'

The US president hopes that at least some of the country can reopen by May 1.
Accordign to him, he would be "authorizing each individual governor of each individual state to implement a reopening and a very powerful reopening plan of their state,” CNN reported.
According to him, he would soon speak to all 50 governors about the plan.
As Johns Hopkins University reported, the World Health Organization and other official sources, nearly 603 thousand COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the US. The death toll has exceeded 25 thousand people.