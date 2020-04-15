News
Wednesday
April 15
News
Armenian economist proposes to form alternative platform for development of anti-crisis steps
Armenian economist proposes to form alternative platform for development of anti-crisis steps
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Armenian economist Karen Adonts has proposed to form alternative platform for development of anti-crisis steps

According to his Facebook post, crisis management packages can be developed in one or several, full and final versions; steps should be clearly articulated, interconnected, economically sound and feasible; the dynamics of the discussion platform implies that the group participating in the development - 11 participants max.- can be replenished with new participants in the framework of the issues discussed. Everyone should be able to present their professional points of view; discussions should be as intense as possible.

Adonts also presented a list of those economists who have recently come up with substantive approaches.
This text available in Հայերեն and Русский
