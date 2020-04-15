Employee of general jurisdiction court in a Yerevan district tests positive for COVID-19

Armenia television company owner criminal case transferred to another judge

Armenia PM holds discussion on organizing final and admissions exams in coronavirus situation

Azerbaijan president: PACE resolutions are nothing to me but piece of paper

Forbes: Amazon CEO makes $ 6.4 billion a day

Armenia deputy economy minister: Public transport drivers might not be visible for government

My Step: Illegally acquired property should be returned to Armenian state budget

3 political parties, 3 politicians issue statement, don't recognize Artsakh elections

Kremlin: Russian natural gas price issue within EEU will be examined at expert level

Number of COVID-19 deaths exceeds 400 in Mexico

Artsakh FM wishes likely president-elect success

Armenia village outpatient clinic is closed due to coronavirus detection

Number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 11 thousand in India

Georgia launches Armenian version of its official website in fight against COVID-19

Armenian PM congratulates Artsakh people on completing elections

Opposition MP: Foreign investment to Armenia fell by 45%

State Department explains US refusal to fund WHO

Artsakh presidential election winner plans to use Russian-Armenian community’s untapped potential

Karabakh likely President-elect does not question Armenia justice system in case of ex-President Kocharyan

27 thousand people infected with COVID-19 in Canada

Armenia ex-President Sargsyan’s current pretrial measure is not commuted

Arayik Harutyunyan intends to ask Armenian authorities for financial aid

Trump will be 'authorizing each individual governor of each individual state to implement a reopening'

Armenia village outpatient clinic director tests positive for COVID-19

Congratulatory message to Arayik Harutyunyan from Armenian ex-president Sargsyan

Armenia parliament majority member: We welcome program recently launched by EU

Artsakh presidential candidate accuses opponents of politicizing COVID-19 issue

Over 700 agricultural insurance contracts concluded in Armenia

Man, 65, who died in Armenia from COVID-19 on Monday is from Tairov village of Armavir Province

Advertising of gambling and strip clubs not allowed on air of Armenian Public TV

Russia has 3,388 new COVID-19 cases

Latest COVID-19 casualty in Armenia is 66-year-old-man

Denmark is 1st European country to open schools after introduction of restrictive measures amid pandemic

Pashinyan: Sincere friendship of Armenian, Yazidi peoples has developed, strengthened

Armenian economist proposes to form alternative platform for development of anti-crisis steps

Armenia parliament vice-speaker: We consider Artsakh elections to have taken place

Karabakh presidential runoff election preliminary results announced

16 more citizens tested for COVID-19 in Artsakh

Armenia legislature unanimously passes law amendments to Criminal Procedure Code

Armenian parliament passes law criminalizing hate propaganda

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,111 in Armenia, 1 more death reported

Trump halts US funding for WHO

World oil prices on the rise

Artsakh Police receive no reports of electoral fraud

Armenia rescuers pull out young woman who fell into gorge

Armenia parliament continues regular 4-day session

Armenia official attends Eurasian Economic Commission Board working group videoconference

Newspaper: There are "disobedient" ones among those in coronavirus isolation in Armenia

Newspaper: Armenia constitutional referendum to be held in August?

Newspaper: Candidate rushes to Yerevan after Karabakh presidential runoff election

25,000 Americans become COVID-19 victims

2 Brazilian governors test positive for COVID-19

Newspaper: 13% more taxes collected in Armenia than last year

Proceedings against 16 servicemen under case of disobedience in Armenia's Meghri terminated

Armenia Embassy: Georgian government launches Armenian version of website created for combating coronavirus

Armenia Securities Exchange (AMX) sums up first quarter

Armenia President congratulates Arayik Harutyunyan on success in 2nd round of Artsakh elections

Poland to begin easing coronavirus curbs

Karabakh presidential candidate addresses people after elections

Karabakh presidential candidate's spokesperson presents preliminary results

30-year-old Armenian dies in Moscow, parents test positive for COVID-19

Armenia Embassy in Georgia calls on Armenian truck drivers to follow rules

Armenia PM's wife posts video of daughters trying to dance flamenco

9-year-old Yerevan boy makes and sells 3D mobile phone stands

Mayor holds meeting to discuss implementation of Old Yerevan Project

Armenian minister presents procedure for applying for 9th social support measure

Artsakh war freedom fighter dies aged 79

Armenian ex-army general Manvel Grigoryan at home, still in extremely critical condition

Iran Parliament Speaker recovers from COVID-19

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council addresses Prosecutor General's Office

Armenia Ambassador: Dutch Court upheld its role as true guarantor of tolerance and rule of law

Karabakh presidential runoff election: Voter turnout 44.9% as of 8 pm

Armenia PM convenes consultation to sum up results of social support measures

Armenia State Revenue Committee ex-chairman's nephew to be under arrest for 2 more months

Four-Day Artsakh War deceased soldier's brother born

US ambassador to Armenia thanks all essential workers who go to work during COVID-19 pandemic.

Armenia health minister on "Don't Stay Home" advertisement

Armenian MP: Georgia gave sharp response to Karabakh elections

Karabakh presidential runoff is over

Armenia FM has phone call with Spanish counterpart

Armenian MPs to transfer bonuses for April, May and June to account for combating coronavirus

Armenia canceled 215 flights in March 2020

2nd round of Artsakh presidential elections held, Armenia has 16 COVID-19 deaths, 14.04.20 digest

Australian PM slams WHO for supporting wet markets in China

Armenian health minister: There is no guarantee that there will be no new outbreak in fall

Georgian government decides to extend state of emergency until May 10

Commandant of emergency in Artsakh adopts new decision on restricting movement

Armenia PM: 280,000 subscribers will benefit from program for reimbursement of part of utility bills

Karabakh State Minister: There is opportunity to grant credit leave

Over 959 million transferred to account for overcoming COVID-19 in Armenia

Catholicos of All Armenians։ We consider it important to change the preventive measure against ex-president

Karabakh presidential runoff election: Voter turnout 37.5% as of 5pm

Armenia Civil Aviation Committee chair: I didn't know about the letter from Europe

IMF: GDP growth in Armenia will drop 1.5%

Armenia Civil Aviation Committee chair on cooperation with PM's ex-adviser

Artsakh President reaffirms his view on criminal case against Armenia ex-President Kocharyan

IMF: Global economy faces worst recession since the Great Depression

Karabakh President ready to answer questions about Four-Day Artsakh War

Armenia Market Surveillance Inspection Body inspects 20 alcogel-producing companies

Dollar continues “descent” in Armenia