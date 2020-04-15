Armenia village outpatient clinic director tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus has recently been detected in the director of the Tairov village outpatient clinic in Armavir Province of Armenia. Tairov Mayor Davit Minasyan stated about this in a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
"She's a woman over 50," he said. "She went to the hospital to be examined; coronavirus was detected."
The mayor added that disinfection work has been carried out at this outpatient clinic, but it has not been closed, and its medical workers were are not isolated.
To note, the 65-year-old man who died of COVID-19 on Monday was from Tairov. His wife is also infected.