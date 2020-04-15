News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 15
USD
486.12
EUR
531.52
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.12
EUR
531.52
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia village outpatient clinic director tests positive for COVID-19
Armenia village outpatient clinic director tests positive for COVID-19
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Coronavirus has recently been detected in the director of the Tairov village outpatient clinic in Armavir Province of Armenia. Tairov Mayor Davit Minasyan stated about this in a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"She's a woman over 50," he said. "She went to the hospital to be examined; coronavirus was detected."

The mayor added that disinfection work has been carried out at this outpatient clinic, but it has not been closed, and its medical workers were are not isolated.

To note, the 65-year-old man who died of COVID-19 on Monday was from Tairov. His wife is also infected.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Employee of general jurisdiction court in a Yerevan district tests positive for COVID-19
The Supreme Judicial Council also informs that it...
 Armenia PM holds discussion on organizing final and admissions exams in coronavirus situation
During the consultation, the Prime Minister assigned to...
 Armenia deputy economy minister: Public transport drivers might not be visible for government
The tools for economic assistance are for the sectors that are...
 Number of COVID-19 deaths exceeds 400 in Mexico
The total number of infected has reached 5,399…
 Armenia village outpatient clinic is closed due to coronavirus detection
Its employees have isolated themselves in their homes…
 Number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 11 thousand in India
The number of deaths increased by 38 and amounted to 377….
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos