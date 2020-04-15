Forbes: Amazon CEO makes $ 6.4 billion a day

Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos, made $ 6 billion per day amid a record growth in the company's share price, Forbes reported.
Amazon stock surged 5.3% on Tuesday, hitting a new record close of $2,283 per share. The stock is now up over 20% so far this year, outpacing the benchmark index (the S&P 500 is down over 12%).
Thus, the fortune of Bezos, which owns 11.2% stake in the corporation, has risen sharply, increasing by about $ 6.4 billion to $ 138 billion. Moreover, the state of his ex-wife Mackenzie Bezos, who owns about 4% of Amazon, saw her net worth rise by $2.2 billion, to a total of $44.8 billion.
Earlier, Amazon management announced the hiring of an additional 100 thousand, and then another 75 thousand employees. The company has revealed the decision to increase the hourly wage of employees by $ 2 in the US, by two Canadian dollars - in Canada and by two euros - in many EU countries. The company took such measures to cope with orders, the volume of which increased significantly due to the closure of retail stores amid the pandemic.
Amazon was founded by Bezos in the United States in 1994.