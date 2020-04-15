State Department explains US refusal to fund WHO

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the coronavirus pandemic and the World Health Organization's (WHO) ineffectiveness, saying the organization needs to ‘do its job’, Fox News reported.
On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that Washington is halting WHO funding.
"We still have this virus out there. You talked about trying to get the economy growing, not only here in the United States, but around the world. We need answers to these questions, we need transparency," Pompeo said. "And we need the World Health Organization to do its job, to perform its primary function, which is to make sure that the world has accurate, timely, effective, real information about what's going on in the global health space. And they didn't get that done here."
Earlier, Hopkins University reported that there are nearly 608 thousand COVID-19 cases in the US, and almost 26 thousand people died.
According to the latest WHO data, over 1.84 million cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the world, over 117 thousand people have died.