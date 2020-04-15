Armenia parliament majority member: We welcome program recently launched by EU

YEREVAN. – This is a very important law, in the context of which we place great emphasis on international cooperation. Viktor Yengibaryan, a member of the majority My Step faction, stated this in the National Assembly of Armenia Wednesday during the discussion of the draft law on confiscation of property of illegal origin.

"In this regard, we welcome a program recently launched by the EU, whose objective is cooperation linked to the confiscation of illegal property, property based on corruption, property of criminal origin in the Eastern Partnership area and in the context of cooperation with the EU," he said.

The MP added that in the parliament they will closely observe the further application of this law.

"In other words, we are talking about titanic wealth, public good, which has been taken away from our society in recent years," Yengibaryan also noted, in particular. "Justice must be restored, this good must be returned to our state and society, especially this year, in the context of this crisis."