Russia has 3,388 new COVID-19 cases
Russia has 3,388 new COVID-19 cases
Region:Russia
Theme: Society

A total of 3,388 COVID-19 cases have been reported in 65 regions in Russia in a day. 

The death toll has reached 28 people, and 292 have reovered, RIA Novosti reported referring to the operational headquarters.

The total number of patients in the country increased to 24,490, almost two thousand have recovered, and 170 people became victims of the disease. Over one and a half million tests have been conducted.

Over 1.84 million people are infected globally. The US, Spain, Italy are the hardest-hit countries.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
