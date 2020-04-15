Advertising of gambling and strip clubs not allowed on air of Armenian Public TV

Public television of Armenia may be allowed to broadcast advertising up to five minutes per hour, said Armenian deputy justice minister Vahe Danielyan.
According to him, free social advertising will be broadcast from 00:00 am to 6:00 pm, and paid advertising in primetime - from 6:00 pm to 00:00 am.
Advertising of sponsors of scientific, educational, sports, and cultural programs will be allowed, but it should not exceed 2.5 minutes per air hour. But the advertising of gambling, sweepstakes and strip clubs will be banned.
He noted that all these measures will lead to the liberalization of the advertising market.