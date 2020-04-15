Number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 11 thousand in India

The number of COVID-19 cases has exceeded 11 thousand in India, TASS reported referring to the health ministry.
According to the agency, the number of deaths increased by 38 and amounted to 377.
A total of 1, 306 patients have recovered.
PM Narendra Modi urged March 24 to authorities in all states and union territories to ensure strict compliance with measures to maintain a special regime from March 25 to April 14 inclusive.
On Tuesday, the PM extended the strict isolation regime until May 3, inclusive.