Wednesday
April 15
Karabakh likely President-elect does not question Armenia justice system in case of ex-President Kocharyan
Karabakh likely President-elect does not question Armenia justice system in case of ex-President Kocharyan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


The Free Homeland Party has made a statement a long time ago. We have petitioned to the Prosecutor's Office regarding the possible commuting of [Armenia ex-President] Robert Kocharyan's precautionary measure [of custody]. Signatures were collected by party deputies. Arayik Harutyunyan who, according to the preliminary results of Tuesday’s runoff election, is the newly elected President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), stated this at a meeting with journalists on Wednesday.

"We have never questioned the activities of Armenia’s justice system," Harutyunyan added. “There is a justice system in Armenia; they will decide. I don't want to give assessments."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
