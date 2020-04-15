Karabakh likely president-elect: Artsakh's economy will be seriously affected by coronavirus pandemic

Presidential candidate, likely president-elect of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan believes the country’s economy will be seriously affected by the coronavirus pandemic. This is what Harutyunyan said during a press conference today.
Based on his forecasts, the pandemic can turn into an economic disaster, not just a crisis. He recalled that economists are already announcing the expected food deficit, and not only in poverty-stricken countries, but also countries such as the United States. According to Harutyunyan, to show resistance, all Armenians need to unite around the authorities of Armenia since they are mainly responsible for the situation.
Asked if he and his team will feel guilty, if it becomes clear that people were infected with the coronavirus at polling stations during the elections in Artsakh, Harutyunyan immediately recalled that he hadn’t assessed the situation. “There is a headquarters and a Commandant’s Office for assessment,” he said, and to those who were making calls to postpone the elections, he added that if they were so concerned, they had to make other calls and demand toughening of measures, not just demand postponing the elections.