Armenia PM on agricultural loans and wheat sowing

Update on Artsakh elections, Armenia COVID-19 death toll reaches 16, 15.04.20 digest

WHO regrets Trump's decision

EC voices criteria for lifting restrictions amid COVID-19

State Minister: 2 COVID-19 patients in Artsakh recover

Armenian MFA: Democratic, competitive elections were held in Karabakh

Armenian 3rd president to take part in meeting of parliament’s inquiry committee tomorrow

Karabakh President meets with Arayik Harutyunyan

Armenia PM holds discussion on new measures for providing social and economic assistance

Bill Gates says Trump’s decision to halt funding for WHO ‘as dangerous as it sounds’

Armenia PM congratulates Karabakh's likely president-elect

US intelligence agencies investigate likelihood of COVID-19 originate in Wuhan lab

Criminal case filed on stabbing of Gyumri policemen

Armenia PM on reopening of factories amid coronavirus

EU says US decision to suspend WHO funding is unjustified

Ex-minister on Artsakh elections: 2nd stage of elections was almost free from disturbing violations

Elizabeth Warren supports Joe Biden’s bid for presidency

Armenia Parliament Speaker congratulates Karabakh's likely president-elect

Apple makes mobility data available amid COVID-19 fight

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Case instituted in relation to gunshot fired at window of Armenian actor's apartment

Prosperous Armenia Party: Students' tuition fees must be cut by at least 25% in force-majeure situation

Armenia official: EEU discussing temporary reduction, cancelation of customs duties on some important goods

Karabakh likely president-elect: Artsakh's economy will be seriously affected by coronavirus pandemic

More than half of COVID-19 patients recover in Iran

Karabakh likely president-elect: Any unlawful interference in hydropower station construction will be punished by law

For the 1st time in world: Concert with VR technologies with participation of 40 Armenian artists from Yerevan, LA

Employee of general jurisdiction court in a Yerevan district tests positive for COVID-19

Armenia television company owner criminal case transferred to another judge

Armenia PM holds discussion on organizing final and admissions exams in coronavirus situation

Azerbaijan president: PACE resolutions are nothing to me but piece of paper

Forbes: Amazon CEO makes $ 6.4 billion a day

Armenia deputy economy minister: Public transport drivers might not be visible for government

My Step: Illegally acquired property should be returned to Armenian state budget

3 political parties, 3 politicians issue statement, don't recognize Artsakh elections

Kremlin: Russian natural gas price issue within EEU will be examined at expert level

Number of COVID-19 deaths exceeds 400 in Mexico

Artsakh FM wishes likely president-elect success

Armenia village outpatient clinic is closed due to coronavirus detection

Number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 11 thousand in India

Georgia launches Armenian version of its official website in fight against COVID-19

Armenian PM congratulates Artsakh people on completing elections

Opposition MP: Foreign investment to Armenia fell by 45%

State Department explains US refusal to fund WHO

Artsakh presidential election winner plans to use Russian-Armenian community’s untapped potential

Karabakh likely President-elect does not question Armenia justice system in case of ex-President Kocharyan

27 thousand people infected with COVID-19 in Canada

Armenia ex-President Sargsyan’s current pretrial measure is not commuted

Arayik Harutyunyan intends to ask Armenian authorities for financial aid

Trump will be 'authorizing each individual governor of each individual state to implement a reopening'

Armenia village outpatient clinic director tests positive for COVID-19

Congratulatory message to Arayik Harutyunyan from Armenian ex-president Sargsyan

Armenia parliament majority member: We welcome program recently launched by EU

Artsakh presidential candidate accuses opponents of politicizing COVID-19 issue

Over 700 agricultural insurance contracts concluded in Armenia

Man, 65, who died in Armenia from COVID-19 on Monday is from Tairov village of Armavir Province

Advertising of gambling and strip clubs not allowed on air of Armenian Public TV

Russia has 3,388 new COVID-19 cases

Latest COVID-19 casualty in Armenia is 66-year-old-man

Denmark is 1st European country to open schools after introduction of restrictive measures amid pandemic

Pashinyan: Sincere friendship of Armenian, Yazidi peoples has developed, strengthened

Armenian economist proposes to form alternative platform for development of anti-crisis steps

Armenia parliament vice-speaker: We consider Artsakh elections to have taken place

Karabakh presidential runoff election preliminary results announced

16 more citizens tested for COVID-19 in Artsakh

Armenia legislature unanimously passes law amendments to Criminal Procedure Code

Armenian parliament passes law criminalizing hate propaganda

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,111 in Armenia, 1 more death reported

Trump halts US funding for WHO

World oil prices on the rise

Artsakh Police receive no reports of electoral fraud

Armenia rescuers pull out young woman who fell into gorge

Armenia parliament continues regular 4-day session

Armenia official attends Eurasian Economic Commission Board working group videoconference

Newspaper: There are "disobedient" ones among those in coronavirus isolation in Armenia

Newspaper: Armenia constitutional referendum to be held in August?

Newspaper: Candidate rushes to Yerevan after Karabakh presidential runoff election

25,000 Americans become COVID-19 victims

2 Brazilian governors test positive for COVID-19

Newspaper: 13% more taxes collected in Armenia than last year

Proceedings against 16 servicemen under case of disobedience in Armenia's Meghri terminated

Armenia Embassy: Georgian government launches Armenian version of website created for combating coronavirus

Armenia Securities Exchange (AMX) sums up first quarter

Armenia President congratulates Arayik Harutyunyan on success in 2nd round of Artsakh elections

Poland to begin easing coronavirus curbs

Karabakh presidential candidate addresses people after elections

Karabakh presidential candidate's spokesperson presents preliminary results

30-year-old Armenian dies in Moscow, parents test positive for COVID-19

Armenia Embassy in Georgia calls on Armenian truck drivers to follow rules

Armenia PM's wife posts video of daughters trying to dance flamenco

9-year-old Yerevan boy makes and sells 3D mobile phone stands

Mayor holds meeting to discuss implementation of Old Yerevan Project

Armenian minister presents procedure for applying for 9th social support measure

Artsakh war freedom fighter dies aged 79

Armenian ex-army general Manvel Grigoryan at home, still in extremely critical condition

Iran Parliament Speaker recovers from COVID-19

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council addresses Prosecutor General's Office

Armenia Ambassador: Dutch Court upheld its role as true guarantor of tolerance and rule of law

Karabakh presidential runoff election: Voter turnout 44.9% as of 8 pm

Armenia PM convenes consultation to sum up results of social support measures