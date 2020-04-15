News
Wednesday
April 15
Artsakh presidential election winner plans to use Russian-Armenian community’s untapped potential
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Diaspora, Russia
Theme: Politics

Former PM Arayik Harutyunyan, who won the second round of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) presidential election, intends to use the untapped potential of the Armenian community in Russia. Harutyunyan announced his plans at a press conference on Wednesday.

According to him, when the situation with the novel coronavirus is resolved, he sees Russia as the first point of his foreign trips as Artsakh's new president. In this regard, Harutyunyan stated that the potential of the Armenian community in Russia is not fully used. "There is a lot of untapped potential," he said. "It is necessary to use it for the benefit of Artsakh."

Also, he recalled that this community is comparable in size to the population of Armenia, and the Armenians from Karabakh are also a part of it.
Photos