Opposition MP: Foreign investment to Armenia fell by 45%

YEREVAN. – We said that the institution of investment protection is not enough for the economic revolution, and in fact we were right. Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party MP and economist Mikayel Melkumyan said this Wednesday in the National Assembly, referring to the latest foreign investments results published by the statistical committee.

"The amount of foreign chain investment has decreased by exactly 45% in the real sector of the economy in 2019 compared to 2018," he said. "It is incomprehensible; a year ago you announced that this difference is 111 billion, now you reduce it to 74.9 billion.

If you study, you will see that after giving official information, the largest companies in the energy sector have withdrawn their capital from the territory of the Republic of Armenia. In other words, on the one hand, there is a revolution here, on the other hand, the capital is leaving Armenia.

In general, we have zero, in the non-real sector; that is, the $254.1 million in 2018 became the $254.5 million in 2019. (…) let's figure out how the capital can flow out of Armenia by 37% in one year.”