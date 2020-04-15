News
Employee of general jurisdiction court in a Yerevan district tests positive for COVID-19
Employee of general jurisdiction court in a Yerevan district tests positive for COVID-19
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia has issued a statement stating that one of the employees of the technical personnel of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction in Erebuni District has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Supreme Judicial Council considers it necessary to mention that the employee and the latter’s family have already been isolated since one of the family members tested positive for coronavirus about a week ago.

The Supreme Judicial Council also informs that it immediately contacted the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health after receiving a phone call from the employee and promptly carried out all the necessary measures for preventing the spread of the pandemic. Within the scope of those measures, five employees of the court of Erebuni District will be tested for the purpose of prevention.
This text available in   Հայերեն
