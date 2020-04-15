News
April 15
April 15
News
Armenia deputy economy minister: Public transport drivers might not be visible for government
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society


The tools for economic assistance are for the sectors that are visible for the government, and the whole problem is that the government might not be able to identify certain economic entities and see whether they have paid taxes or not. This is what Deputy Minister of Economy of Armenia Avag Avanesyan told reporters today in response to a question regarding the situation of drivers of public transport vehicles. He added that the government is still holding discussions on the measures to provide assistance to the population.

Varos Simonyan, the second deputy minister of economy, stressed that the use of public transport poses additional risks and contributes to the spread of the coronavirus. “Restriction on movement means public transport must be prohibited,” he said, talking about the dire social situation in which drivers and their families are in.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
