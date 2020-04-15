Armenia village outpatient clinic is closed due to coronavirus detection

The Tairov village outpatient clinic of Armenia’s Armavir Province, whose director was found to have the coronavirus, is closed since today. Tairov Mayor Davit Minasyan on Wednesday stated this in a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
About a dozen employees of this clinic have been instructed to isolate themselves in their homes, and, according to the village mayor, they will be tested in a few days.
This outpatient clinic’s director who is infected with COVID-19 is now at the Nork infectious disease hospital in Yerevan.
As reported earlier, a 65-year-old man who died of the coronavirus on Monday was from Tairov. His wife is also infected.