Armenia PM holds discussion on organizing final and admissions exams in coronavirus situation

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today chaired a consultation devoted to the process of organizing final exams in schools in the coronavirus situation.
The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport has presented a package of recommendations for holding final exams at general education and intermediate vocational schools and higher educational institutions, as well as admissions exams at universities and has stated that the package was developed by taking into consideration the practice of several countries.
During the consultation, the Prime Minister assigned to submit a draft government decision, touched upon the issue on the tuition fees of students and emphasized the importance of providing assistance to students with excellence.
The government officials also exchanged views on the activities being carried out to provide schoolchildren with tablets. Nikol Pashinyan attached importance to comprehensive organizing of the process and assigned the Ministries of Education, Science, Culture and Sport and High-Tech Industry to present a plan for organizing the production of tablets.