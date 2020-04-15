News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 15
USD
486.12
EUR
531.52
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.12
EUR
531.52
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia PM holds discussion on organizing final and admissions exams in coronavirus situation
Armenia PM holds discussion on organizing final and admissions exams in coronavirus situation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today chaired a consultation devoted to the process of organizing final exams in schools in the coronavirus situation.

The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport has presented a package of recommendations for holding final exams at general education and intermediate vocational schools and higher educational institutions, as well as admissions exams at universities and has stated that the package was developed by taking into consideration the practice of several countries.

During the consultation, the Prime Minister assigned to submit a draft government decision, touched upon the issue on the tuition fees of students and emphasized the importance of providing assistance to students with excellence.

The government officials also exchanged views on the activities being carried out to provide schoolchildren with tablets. Nikol Pashinyan attached importance to comprehensive organizing of the process and assigned the Ministries of Education, Science, Culture and Sport and High-Tech Industry to present a plan for organizing the production of tablets.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Employee of general jurisdiction court in a Yerevan district tests positive for COVID-19
The Supreme Judicial Council also informs that it...
 Armenia deputy economy minister: Public transport drivers might not be visible for government
The tools for economic assistance are for the sectors that are...
 Number of COVID-19 deaths exceeds 400 in Mexico
The total number of infected has reached 5,399…
 Armenia village outpatient clinic is closed due to coronavirus detection
Its employees have isolated themselves in their homes…
 Number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 11 thousand in India
The number of deaths increased by 38 and amounted to 377….
 Georgia launches Armenian version of its official website in fight against COVID-19
The embassy of Armenia in Georgia informed…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos