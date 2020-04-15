News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 15
USD
486.12
EUR
531.52
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.12
EUR
531.52
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian PM congratulates Artsakh people on completing elections
Armenian PM congratulates Artsakh people on completing elections
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Artsakh people on completing the elections.

“I congratulate the people of independent & democratic #Artsakh on completing elections. They mandated authorities to further strengthen the security of Artsakh & represent it in the peace process. We continue our close cooperation with Artsakh to reach our common goals,” he tweeted.

I congratulate the people of independent & democratic #Artsakh on completing elections. They mandated authorities to further strengthen the security of Artsakh & represent it in the peace process. We continue our close cooperation with Artsakh to reach our common goals.

— Nikol Pashinyan (@NikolPashinyan) April 15, 2020

Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan president: PACE resolutions are nothing to me but piece of paper
Aliyev has accused the Council of Europe and the PACE of all possible sins for not condemning the presidential election in Nagorno-Karabakh, Turan reported…
 3 political parties, 3 politicians issue statement, don't recognize Artsakh elections
Thus, overthrowing the mafia in...
 Artsakh FM wishes likely president-elect success
Once again, I cordially congratulate my political...
 Arayik Harutyunyan intends to ask Armenian authorities for financial aid
He referred to the direct funds to stimulate the economy...
 Congratulatory message to Arayik Harutyunyan from Armenian ex-president Sargsyan
You are taking up your position at a very difficult time...
 Artsakh presidential candidate accuses opponents of politicizing COVID-19 issue
All statements by political opponents about the postponement were political...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos