Armenian PM congratulates Artsakh people on completing elections

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Artsakh people on completing the elections.
“I congratulate the people of independent & democratic #Artsakh on completing elections. They mandated authorities to further strengthen the security of Artsakh & represent it in the peace process. We continue our close cooperation with Artsakh to reach our common goals,” he tweeted.
I congratulate the people of independent & democratic #Artsakh on completing elections. They mandated authorities to further strengthen the security of Artsakh & represent it in the peace process. We continue our close cooperation with Artsakh to reach our common goals.
— Nikol Pashinyan (@NikolPashinyan) April 15, 2020